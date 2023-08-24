Dorothy and Frank Somogyi
Photo / Henry Bernstein

Dorothy and Frank Somogyi of Solon celebrated their 60th anniversary Aug. 3. They are the parents of David Somogyi and Robert (Staci) Somogyi. They are the grandparents of Taylor (Drew) Dandrea, Samantha (Kevin) Hurtuk, and Brooke, Kelsie, Chloe and Jessica Somogyi. They are the great grandparents of Avery Dandrea, who was born just in time to be their favorite anniversary gift yet. They are longtime members of Anshe Chesed Fairmount Temple in Beachwood and celebrated their anniversary with a catered dinner with their family.