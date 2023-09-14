On Sept. 2, 2023, Earl and Vivian Weiss celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary surrounded by their children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren at Giovanni’s. Earl and Vivian first met while attending The Ohio State University.
Vivian, a beauty queen, stated that she had a dinner date almost every night. That was up until Earl came around. The guys were afraid to ask her out and, if they did, they had to suffer the consequences. Earl was the patriarch of the famous Weiss wrestling family. He and his two brothers, Gene and Lenny, and son, Tommy, all wrestled for the Buckeyes while his son, Doug, broke tradition and wrestled for Michigan.
The tradition continued as his son, Tommy, was a two-time silver medalist in the world Maccabiah games and his son, Doug, was a two-time national prep school champion. Daughter, Kerry, was a collegiate tennis player.
Earl became the founder of the Bee Clean Auto Washes with locations spreading across Northeast Ohio. Other business ventures included fitness centers and a variety of commercial buildings.
Earl and Vivian have been blessed with a beautiful and loving family. Let’s all wish Earl and Vivian continued health and happiness.