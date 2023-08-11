Allan and Ellen Vendeland of Pepper Pike celebrated their 65th anniversary on Aug. 10, 2023, at a small, intimate dinner with their daughters. Allan and Ellen are the parents of Laura Vendeland Doman of Atlanta, Karen Vendeland Tucker of Solon and Debbie Vendeland Ullman of Ashville, N.C. They are the grandparents of Kevin Tucker of Cleveland, Jason Tucker of Cleveland, Briana Ullman of Denver, Colo., Josh Doman of Boston, Brooke Ullman of Los Angeles, and Rachel Doman of Philadelphia. The Vendelands are lifelong Clevelanders and members of Park Synagogue, where Ellen taught Sunday school for many years. Ellen also served as the assistant area director of the Cleveland Chapter of the American Jewish Committee and as a docent for the Maltz Museum. Allan held multiple management positions within the IT department of the Standard Oil Company in Cleveland before founding Vencorp International, a IT news and forecasting service business. Allan and Ellen raised their three daughters in Mayfield Heights and Lyndhurst before moving to Pepper Pike, where they happily reside in their retirement.
