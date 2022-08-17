Dr. Edward and Carolyn Gabelman of Pepper Pike celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary July 30, 2022, with dinner at Capital Grill with their family. The couple are the parents of Heather, Joel (Ashley) and Michael (Diana) and the grandparents of Mason, Logan, Matthew, Bennett and Henry. Recalling their wedding, the reception was at Sherwin’s Party Center and catered by Carolyn’s father, Ben Sherwin. Between finding a Sunday evening that was open and Edward’s night call schedule as an orthopedic resident at Mt. SInai Hospital, the couple were lucky to find a date to wed.
