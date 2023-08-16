Gayle and Ira Novak

Gayle and Ira Novak celebrated their 60th anniversary Aug. 17 with a surprise family gathering the preceding weekend. They are the parents of Jay (Amy), Robyn (Steven), Craig (Kelley) and Ryan (Shaynee). They are the grandparents of Tyler, Sydney, Kyle, Sam, Taylor, Ashley, Jason, Chad, Jordan, Hayley and Addison.