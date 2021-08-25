Gorens

Lil and Marty Goren of Beachwood will celebrate their 70th wedding anniversary on Aug. 26. The Gorens are the parents of Sherri Goren (Scott) Slovin and Mark (Jo) Goren, grandparents of Courtney (Benji) Blenner, Zach (Katie) Slovin, and Lena Shaw Goren; and great-grandparents of Blake and Beatrice Blenner and Cora Riddle Slovin. They will be celebrating with their children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren in-person and virtually. They will be welcoming another great-grandchild in October.