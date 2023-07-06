Marvin and Diane Hirsch of Solon recently celebrated their golden 50th wedding anniversary on June 17. Their son and daughter-in-law, Evan and Michelle Hirsch, and grandchildren, Matthew Hirsch and Shaina Hirsch, hosted a special brunch at their house in Orange, that was attended by many longtime friends and family in honor of the special occasion.
CJN Most Popular
-
Rivera calls time at Fox News ‘a great run,’ keeps options open
-
Solon man pitches in ‘truly unbelievable’ celebrity softball game
-
Capas Craft Burgers kosher restaurant ‘coming soon’ to Ohio
-
Nighttown reaches final stages of updates, restoration
-
10 intend to run for four Beachwood council seats in November election
Community: Trending Stories
Latest poll
Should students be allowed to have cellphones in school?
The Akron School Board voted on a three-year lease of more than 10,000 cellphone locking bags from Yondr Inc. to keep students in 13 middle and high schools away from their phones during the day starting this fall, according to the Akron Beacon Journal.
You voted: