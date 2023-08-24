Jim and Joan Wieder of Mooresville, N.C., will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary on Aug. 25. They plan to celebrate the occasion with the family, all gathered with children and grandchildren for a fun weekend in Myrtle Beach, S.C. They are the parents of Deb (Scott) Singer and Sandra (Alan) Cohen, and the grandparents of Hallie, Ryan, Brooke, Braelyn, Joshua and Lucas. Jim and Joan (nee Ludwig) met at a Temple Emanu El Sunday School luncheon in Orange when they were 14 years old. Jim asked Joan (multiple times) to go to a movie. She finally said “yes,” and they have been together ever since. They married in 1963 and moved to Des Moines, Iowa, with their two young daughters.
Having owned multiple businesses during his career, Jim is still actively working as the co-owner of New Victory Lanes, a local entertainment and bowling center. Joan stays active with pickleball, volunteer work, cooking and baking. They are now happily living north of Charlotte on Lake Norman in Mooresville, N.C.