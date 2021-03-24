Phyllis and Ted Kohn of Longboat Key, Fla., and Beachwood will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary March 26. The Kohns are the parents of Ilene and Bob Neides, and Larry Kohn (of blessed memory); grandparents of Brad and Mitchell Neides, Liza (Zac) Goldner, Alexandra (Ricky) Beary, and Alana Kohn (JD Rashkin, fiance); and great-grandparents of Owen Lawrence Beary. The family looks forward to honoring this very special couple with a family dinner when it is safe to do so.
