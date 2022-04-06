Rose and Dan Lash celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary on Oct. 28, 2021. The day started with a special Shabbat recognition service at B’nai Jeshurun Congregation with their children, Karin, Michael and Laura. The incredible milestone was further celebrated with a family dinner. Both Rose and Dan will each turn 94 years old this year.
