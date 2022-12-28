Sylvia and Garry Lavon of Beachwood celebrated 70 years of marriage on Dec. 29, 2022. The couple have three children, Karen (Denny) Linden, Danny (Michele) Lavon and Wendy (Ken) Mueller. They have five grandchildren, Amy (Josh), Robyn (Devon), Jessie (Andy), Elli and Sarina. The couple are Holocaust survivors from Romania. They were married in Natanya, Israel, and moved to the United States in 1956. The anniversary was celebrated with a family gathering.
