Marv and Rita Pavny Lockman recently celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary with a gourmet family-prepared dinner in their daughter Marla’s backyard.
The couple were married Aug. 12, 1956, by Rabbi Rudolph Rosenthal (z”l) at The Temple on the Heights (B’nai Jeshurun Congregation). Rita grew up living above her family’s store, Pavny Grocery Store on Buckeye Road. Marvin, who lived in the Jewish section of the Glenville neighborhood and East 105th Street, met Rita at her surprise 16th birthday party. Their first date was the next day at Cedar Point.
Marv is an U.S. Army veteran, and graduated from Western Reserve University (Case Western Reserve University) and the Cleveland Institute of Art. He still paints everyday, with work displayed in all family members’ homes. Rita, who loves to write family history and tell family stories from generations ago, created a loving home with Marv, full of fun, simchas, Shabbos dinners, barbecues and decades of memorable seders with Rita’s baseball-sized matzah balls with a carrot in the middle.
Together, they created a beautiful garden for all to enjoy.
They are the proud parents of Marla (Lane) Schlessel, Karen Lockman, Cheryl (Brian) Fox, and David (Sharon) Lockman; and kvell over their accomplished grandchildren, Dr. Shawn (Alexis) Schlessel, Ethan Hirsh, Adam (Erica) Hirsh, Jenna (Yair) Polster, and Joshua, Rebecca, Amanda and Marissa Lockman. Also sharing the nachas of three great-granddaughters, Lena, Samantha and Sylvia.
They give thanks to God for a long life. Praying for many more good years and new memories in good health.