Evelyn and Larry London of Lyndhurst celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary on Aug. 21, 2020, quietly with fond thoughts of their family, travels, failures and successes. The couple are the parents of Debra London, Marc (Patti) London and Karen (Todd) Westfall; grandparents to 10 and great-grandparents to eight. They want to thank Skype and Zoom for keeping their loved ones in touch with memories of family holidays, including get togethers at their Chautauqua home. After many years of being away from Cleveland, the Londons are elated to be back among friends and family of long ago. They’re looking forward to the time they can celebrate many mitzvahs in a gathering of family and friends. Life, she is good.