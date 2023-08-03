On Aug. 9, Arlen and Lucy Katz will be celebrating their 70th wedding anniversary.
They have been each others love and support for more than seven decades. Their love affair started back in the late 1940s at Cleveland Heights High School. They were married in 1953 in our grandfather’s backyard by our cousin, a rabbi from Detroit, who officiated the wedding.
They had two loving children, a boy, Gary, who goes by “Brook” now, and a girl, Marcia, who goes by the nickname “Butterflies.” Both children are longtime vegans who now live with and take care of their parents full time. They have also made their parents healthy vegans now for over 15 years, and have prolonged their lives.
Arlen is 91 and Lucy is 88. They lived in Cleveland until the late 1970s when they moved to warm and sunny Florida. They have been in the same house since 1986 in South Florida. They still snuggle and sleep in the same bed together, share meals with each other and still hold hands while watching TV. It is a love affair that withstands time and will continue through all eternity.
Those that wish to send them warm greetings may call 954-971-4432 to share in their happiness.