Bob and Helen Marks of Beachwood celebrated their 60th anniversary on July 1, 2022, with their family over the extended July 4 holiday weekend. They are the parents of David and Wendy Marks Firestone, David and Elisse Gabriel, Melissa Marks and Eric Rickin, and Joshua and Rebecca Marks. They are the grandparents of Gabriel and Wesley Fay Firestone, Jonah Firestone, Hannah Firestone, Noah Gabriel, Aidan Gabriel, Abby Rickin-Marks, Ben Rickin-Marks, Zachary Marks and Madeline Marks.
