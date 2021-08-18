Linda and Arthur Rosen of Solon celebrated their 65th anniversary Aug. 19 with their children and some cake. The Rosens are the parents of Arlene and Bob Rosen, Kathy and Eric Trattner, and Stephanie and Jeff Rosen. They’re the grandparents of Brian Rosen, Kevin Rosen, Jennifer and Brandon Nelli, Sarah Trattner, Josh Trattner, Andrew Rosen, Emily Rosen and Alex Rosen, and will be welcoming a great-grandchild in October.
