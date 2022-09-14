Rita and Harry Rzepka celebrated 65 years of marriage on Sept. 15, 2022. The couple have three children, Janice (David, deceased) Schenk, Andrew (Laurel) and Rick (Vikki). They have seven grandchildren (Alicia, Dylan, Jason, Spencer, Zack, Amanda and Gillian) and two great-grandchildren. Rita and Harry live in Gates Mills and celebrated with a family dinner.
