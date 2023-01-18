Marilyn and Jerry Schneider of Aurora celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary on Dec. 23, 2022, with a family gathering. The Schneiders are the parents of Marla (Jeff), Ken (Joy), Dan (Alissa) and Jill (Jason); grandparents of Ryan (Anna), Justin, Megan, Gabe, Julian, Lydia, Lindsay, Katie, Emily, Jake and Zoe; and great-grandparents of Theo.
