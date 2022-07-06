Ron and Jan Silverman of Chagrin Falls happily will celebrate their 50th anniversary on July 9, 2022, alongside their children and grandchildren. They are the parents of Darren Silverman and Brittany Silverman (Dale Lindsey), and the grandparents of Finley Silverman and Ezra Silverman-Lindsey.
CJN Most Popular
-
Mayfield Heights hairdresser’s antisemitic video condemned
-
At least 6 killed at July 4 parade in Highland Park, heavily Jewish suburb of Chicago
-
11 indicted in $1.5M postal service scheme
-
Euclid woman killed in car crash in Solon; driver arrested
-
Parents of boy, 2, found alone at parade shooting among dead