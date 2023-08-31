Stanley and Beth Rosenblum of Beachwood celebrated their 65th anniversary Aug. 31. They are the parents of Janis Roskoph, Steven (Ellen) Rosenblum, Karen (David) Clar, and Lisa (Michael) Bass. They are the grandparents of Adam (Emely) Roskoph, Brad (Lauren) Roskoph, Alison (Chris) Hilbert, Ryan Bass, Kayla (Matt) Banchek, Lauren and Emily Clar. They are the great-grandparents of Anakin Roskoph, Luka Roskoph, Isaac Roskoph, Maya and Skylar Roskoph.
Stanley and Beth met on a blind date in 1957. Beth worked as a real estate agent; adult and youth sports director of the Cleveland Heights-University Heights Community Services; teacher at The Agnon School, now the Joseph and Florence Mandel Jewish Day School; recreation and senior adult director for the city of Beachwood; executive director of the Cleveland Baseball Federation; and the recreation director for the city of Highland Heights.
Stanley was a radar specialist in the U.S. Navy, electrical engineer, and tax preparer before starting his own business as “The Handyman,” performing and contracting home repairs.
Beth and Stan raised their four children in University Heights before moving to Beachwood, where they happily reside in their retirement.