Leonard and Ruth Sweet of Beachwood celebrated their 75th wedding anniversary with family on Sept. 15. The Sweets are the parents of Ron Sweet and Marcia Sweet (Kevin Murray); the grandparents of Elana and Russell Spieth, Erin and Steven Zelin, Gabe and Kelly Sweet and Raffi Sweet; and the great-grandparents of Noah Zelin, Sadie Zelin, Maya Zelin, Mason Spieth, Mikayla Spieth, Jasper Sweet and Iris Sweet. The family wishes their “Mimi and Papa,” their very special grandparents and great-grandparents, a healthy and happy new year, and a wonderful 75th anniversary. “We love you.”
