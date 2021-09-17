Leonard and Ruth Sweet

Leonard and Ruth Sweet of Beachwood celebrated their 75th wedding anniversary with family on Sept. 15. The Sweets are the parents of Ron Sweet and Marcia Sweet (Kevin Murray); the grandparents of Elana and Russell Spieth, Erin and Steven Zelin, Gabe and Kelly Sweet and Raffi Sweet; and the great-grandparents of Noah Zelin, Sadie Zelin, Maya Zelin, Mason Spieth, Mikayla Spieth, Jasper Sweet and Iris Sweet. The family wishes their “Mimi and Papa,” their very special grandparents and great-grandparents, a healthy and happy new year, and a wonderful 75th anniversary. “We love you.”