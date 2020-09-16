Dr. Leonard and Ruth Sweet, residents of Stone Gardens in Beachwood, celebrated their 95th birthdays Aug. 28 and Sept. 16, respectively. The married couple commemorated the big days with flowers, balloons, best wishes and much love from all their family.
The Sweets also celebrated their 74th wedding anniversary Sept. 15.
While saddened they couldn’t gather with children Ron Sweet of Montpelier, Vt., and Marcia (Kevin Murray) Sweet of Cleveland Heights; grandchildren Elana (Russell) Spieth of Cleveland Heights, Erin (Steven) Zelin of Shaker Heights, Gabe (Kelly) Sweet of Two Harbors, Minn., and Raffi Sweet of Ann Arbor, Mich; and great-grandchildren, Mason Spieth of Cleveland Heights, Mikayla Spieth of Cleveland Heights, Noah Zelin of Shaker Heights, Sadie Zelin of Shaker Heights, Maya Zelin of Shaker Heights, Jasper Sweet of Two Harbors, Minn., and Iris Sweet of Two Harbors, Minn., Dr. Leonard and Ruth know they’ll see each other soon and make up for lost time. They enjoyed many wonderful birthday/anniversary Zoom meetings.