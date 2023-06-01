Zeligson.jpg

Daniel and Judith Zeligson of Jacksonville, Fla., and formerly of Beachwood celebrated their 70th anniversary on May 31. The Zeligsons are the parents of Debbie Kertesz, Lauren (Donn) Kirschenbaum and Ron (Robin) Zeligson; grandparents of Daryl (Kerry), Michael (Leslie), Heather (Greg), Shana (Paul), Brandon, Peggy (Trey) and Bill (Kandice); and great-grandparents of Lily, Marin, Ella, Phoebe, Averie, Rylie, Brielle, Cameron, Logan, Jack and Logan.