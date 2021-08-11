Kane

Aaron Irving Kane will become a bar mitzvah Saturday afternoon, Aug. 14, at The Temple-Tifereth Israel. Aaron is the son of Lisa and Michael Kane of Chagrin Falls and the brother of Ava. He is the grandson of Gail Kane of Shaker Heights, Gary and Denie Kane of Boca Raton, Fla., and Robert and Diane Peto of North Ridgeville. Aaron attends University School. He enjoys playing guitar, basketball, baseball and golf. For his mitzvah project, Aaron raised money for The Corona Line Organization created by Yad Sarah to buy quality equipment for hospitals in Israel.

