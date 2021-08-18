Goldberger
CNS

Abby Goldberger will become a bat mitzvah Saturday morning, Aug. 28, at Congregation Brith Shalom in Houston. Abby is the daughter of Julie Burnett Goldberger and Steven Goldberger and the sister of Jared. She is the granddaughter of Ellen and Howard Burnett of Houston, formerly of Columbus, and Rosita and Jose Goldberger, of blessed memory. Abby enjoys playing volleyball and spending time with her friends. She spends her summers at URJ Greene Family Camp. For her mitzvah project, Abby has volunteered her time at the Houston Food Bank. She will also donate a portion of her monetary gifts to the Houston Food Bank.

