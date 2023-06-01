Adam Vlado Estrin will become a bar mitzvah Saturday morning, June 3, at The Temple-Tifereth Israel. Adam is the son of Melissa and Lee Estrin of Mayfield Heights, and the brother of Ilana. Adam attends Mayfield Middle School. He enjoys Boy Scouts, gaming, hiking and swimming. For his mitzvah project, Adam is volunteering at the Cleveland Kosher Food Pantry.
