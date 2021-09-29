Addison Gillett will become a bat mitzvah on Sunday afternoon, Oct. 3, at Solon Chabad. Addison is the daughter of Gregg and Shari Gillett of Solon. She is the granddaughter of Jerry and Judy Gillett of Beachwood, Andrea Stein of Rocky River, and Syd (deceased) and Doreen Abrams of Lake Worth, Fla. Addison attends Solon Middle School and religious school at Solon Chabad. She participates in volleyball at school, as well as DG Warriors Club Volleyball. Addison also enjoys skiing, hanging out with her friends and taking care of her dog, Bailey. For her mitzvah project, Addison has been putting away several of her birthday and Chanukah gifts for the past eight years leading up to her bat mitzvah in order to donate them to families in need. The family worked with Solon Chabad to donate over 70 new toys to Jewish families within the community. Addison also donated 11 inches of her hair to Locks of Love, an organization that makes wigs for children and adults suffering from long-term hair loss due to an autoimmune disorder, cancer, etc.
Community: Trending Stories
Latest poll
What's is your favorite part about the fall?
You voted: