Aiden Manuel Eisner will become a bar mitzvah on Saturday, Sept. 4, at Park Synagogue. Aiden is the son of Neela Eisner (engaged to Eric Rogoff) of Aurora and Michael Eisner of Solon, and the brother of Erin and Samantha. He is the grandson of Sharon and Jeff Levey, and Kathy and Fred Eisner, and of blessed memory, Albert and Ruth Greenberg, Manuel Eisner and Elaine Weiss Eisner, Sam and Esther Lieberman, Cyril and Jean Levey, and Birdie Levey. Aiden attends Solon Middle School. He enjoys tennis, pickleball, playing soccer with his friends, following sports and cooking. Aiden has been a part of TeamTrees, an organization that plants trees all over the world. As part of his bar mitzvah project, there was a special bookmark made with the hashtag “Team Aiden,” and people are able to donate money in honor of his bar mitzvah to help plant trees.
