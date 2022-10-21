Aiden Max Blumenthal will become a bar mitzvah Saturday evening, Nov. 12, at Solon Chabad. Aiden is the son of Elana and Adam Blumenthal of Solon, and brother of Saige Blumenthal. He is the grandson of Moira and Ronald Levinsohn of Bainbridge, and Sharon and Phil Blumenthal of Twinsburg. Aiden attends Solon Middle School and Solon Chabad. He enjoys soccer, basketball and roller coasters.
CJN Most Popular
-
Cleveland Metroparks preparing purchase for Hawthorne golf club in Solon
-
Block’s Bagels files lawsuit against Fox’s Bagel & Deli
-
University Heights breaks ground on first housing development since 1970s
-
Wolfs create Simon Chair in Cardiovascular Excellence at UH
-
92-year-old resident found shot to death at Rose Senior Living Beachwood
Community: Trending Stories
Latest poll
Have you gotten your flu shot?
You voted: