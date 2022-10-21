Aiden Max Blumenthal

Aiden Max Blumenthal will become a bar mitzvah Saturday evening, Nov. 12, at Solon Chabad. Aiden is the son of Elana and Adam Blumenthal of Solon, and brother of Saige Blumenthal. He is the grandson of Moira and Ronald Levinsohn of Bainbridge, and Sharon and Phil Blumenthal of Twinsburg. Aiden attends Solon Middle School and Solon Chabad. He enjoys soccer, basketball and roller coasters.

