Alex Salzinger will become a bar mitzvah Saturday morning, Nov. 6, at Temple Emanu El. Alex is the son of Laura Fox of Twinsburg and of blessed memory, Michael Salzinger. He attends RB Chamberlin Middle School. Alex enjoys tricking, parkour, basketball and track. For his mitzvah project, Alex has been raising money for the Colorectal Cancer Association in honor of his father, Michael Salzinger, and the Big Brother’s Association in memory of his uncle Gary Salzinger. He also makes dog treats with his mom, available at aurastreats.com.