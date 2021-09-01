waldbaum

Alex Waldbaum will become a bar mitzvah Saturday morning, Sept. 4, at Solon Chabad. Alex is the son of Lisa and Adam Waldbaum of Solon, and the brother of Josh and Sam. He is the grandson of Drs. Naomi and Basil Waldbaum, and the late Judith and Arthur Katz. Alex attends Solon Middle School and has a growing small business selling farm fresh eggs, @alexsfarmfresheggs.

