Alexa Rose Soranno will become a bat mitzvah Saturday afternoon, Feb. 15, at The Temple-Tifereth Israel. Alexa is the daughter of Amy and Christopher Soranno of Solon and the sister of Cole. She is the granddaughter of Nancy and David Polk of Pepper Pike, Jeffrey Schultz of Lyndhurst, and Nick Soranno of Fairlawn. Alexa attends Solon Middle School. She enjoys reading, baking and singing, as well as participating in competitive show choir. For her mitzvah project, Alexa is volunteering with Big Hearted Blooms by repurposing flower arrangements and delivering joy to individuals in all types of care facilities.
Community: Trending Stories
Latest poll
-
Feb 12
-
Feb 13
-
Feb 14
-
Feb 14OSC member $12/Nonmember $17
-
Feb 14$20 General Admission