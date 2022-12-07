Alexander Goldfarb will become a bar mitzvah on Saturday, Dec. 10, at Park Synagogue. Alexander is the son of Eleanor Goldfarb and Brian Goldfarb of Beachwood and brother of Ethan. He is the grandson of Elizabeth and Michael Fleyshman, Bonnie and Lenny Goldfarb and, of blessed memory, Leah Goldfarb. He is the great-grandson of Sidi Albert. Alexander attends Beachwood Middle School. He loves to play football and basketball, following the Cavs, hanging out with family and friends, drawing and art. Alexander is an avid Marvel fan.