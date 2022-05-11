Alexander Scott will become a bar mitzvah on Saturday, May 14, at Park Synagogue. Alexander is the son of Sherie Scott of Willowick, and the brother of Evan. He is the grandson of Sue and Larry Dallies, Helen and Charlie Fields, and of blessed memory, Avram Kaminsky. He is the great-grandson of Bernice Rothman and of blessed memory, Donald Rothman. Alexander attends Willowick Middle School. He enjoys swimming, board games and video games.
