Alexander Thomas Watts will become a bar mitzvah Saturday morning, April 30, at Beth Israel-The West Temple. Alex is the son of Rebecca and Jon Watts of Lakewood, and the brother of Ava and Charlotte. He is the grandson of Tom and Susan Wagner of Lakewood, and Amy Watts of Mayfield Heights. Alex attends Lakewood City Schools’ Harding Middle School. He participates in theatre, the Harding Singers and taekwondo. He likes making pottery at the Beck Center for the Arts and is an avid juggler. For his mitzvah project, Alex raised money through sales from his Soap + Candle House small business to support the Ukrainian crisis. He made a donation to the Jewish Federation of Cleveland’s Ukraine Emergency Relief Fund.
