Alissa Monahan will become a bat mitzvah Saturday morning, March 6, at Anshe Chesed Fairmount Temple. Alissa is the daughter of Jen and Ed Monahan of Beachwood, and the sister of Jessica. She is the granddaughter of Marilyn and Dick Miller (z”l) of Palm Beach Gardens, Fla., and Marianne and Tom Monahan of Lakewood. Alissa attends Beachwood Middle School. She enjoys soccer, performing in musicals, playing clarinet and spending time with her family and friends. For her mitzvah project, Alissa gave Tu b’Shevat cards and flower seed packets to Holocaust survivors through Jewish Family Service Association.
