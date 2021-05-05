Allison Julia Rindsberg became a bat mitzvah on Saturday, May 1, at Park Synagogue. Allison is the daughter of Jamie and Jeff Rindsberg of Beachwood, and the sister of Max and Jack. Allison is the granddaughter of Barbara Lichstein, Iris and Jerry Lichstein, and Denise and Frank Rindsberg. She enjoys softball, volleyball and attending Camp Barney Medintz. For her mitzvah project, Allison collaborated with BreadLove to raise money for the Ronald McDonald House. She also delivered care packages to isolated seniors working with the Jewish Federation of Cleveland.
