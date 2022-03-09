Amanda Michelle Goldman will become a bat mitzvah Saturday afternoon, March 12, at Temple Emanu El. Amanda is the daughter of William and Tracy Goldman of Orange and the sister of Avery. She is the granddaughter of Stephen and Sharyl Bloom of Beachwood, and Lawrence and Helen Goldman of Boynton Beach, Fla. Amanda attends Brady Middle School. She enjoys theater, basketball, arts and crafts, and swimming. For her mitzvah project, Amanda is collecting clothing, home goods and artwork to donate to the National Council of Jewish Women.
