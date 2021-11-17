Amelia Bravo will become a bat mitzvah Saturday afternoon, Nov. 20, at Congregation Shaarey Tikvah. Amelia is the daughter of Hallie and Jason Bravo of Mayfield Heights and the younger sister of Sophie. She is the granddaughter of Barbara and Leonard Greenberg of Mayfield Heights, and Phyllis and Kenneth Bravo of South Euclid. Amelia attends Laurel School, where she is on the middle school robotics team. She also enjoys singing with HaZamir: The International Jewish Teen Choir, and spending time with her family and friends. For her mitzvah project, Amelia is supporting the Cuyahoga County Public Library.