Amelia Faye Gen will become a bat mitzvah Friday evening, Aug. 7, at Temple Israel Ner Tamid in Mayfield Heights. Amelia is the daughter of Felix and Elina Gen of Moreland Hills, and the sister of Ilan and Isabella. She is the granddaughter of Marina and Vlad Konstantinovsky, Alex and Galya Gen, and Alex and Anna Burkatov. Amelia attends Brady Middle School where her favorite subject is Spanish. She enjoys playing tennis. For her mitzvah project, Amelia is donating money to purchase trees to plant in Israel.