Andrew Dery will become a bar mitzvah Saturday afternoon, Feb. 29, at The Temple-Tifereth Israel. Andrew is the son of Leah and Todd Dery of Orange and the brother of Brooke. He is the grandson of Stacey and Max Robuck of Scottsdale, Ariz., and Patti and the late Robert Dery of Pepper Pike. Andrew attends Brady Middle School. He enjoys skiing, acting and gaming. Andrew loves his summers at Camp Robin Hood. For his mitzvah project, Andrew volunteered at Transplant House, hosting and serving dinner, for families waiting for transplants or treatment.
