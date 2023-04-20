Ari Beryl Kiwi will become a bar mitzvah Saturday morning, April 22, at B’nai Jeshurun Congregation. Ari is the son of Halli and Ivor Kiwi of Beachwood, and the brother of Jonah and Ezra. He is the grandson of Tricia and Arthur Klein, and Merle and Bob Kiwi. Ari attends the Joseph and Florence Mandel Jewish Day School. He enjoys electric guitar, engineering, parkour and music. For his mitzvah project, Ari is raising money to support Herps Alive, a nonprofit reptile rescue organization.
