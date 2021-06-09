Ari Feinberg will become a bar mitvah Saturday morning, June 12, at Anshe Chesed Fairmount Temple. Ari is the son of Erin Benay and Matthew Feinberg of Shaker Heights and the brother of Benjamin. He is the grandson of Barbara and Paul Feinberg of Cleveland Heights, Elliot Benay of Burlington, Vt., Susan and Chuck Cockburn of Raleigh, N.C., and the late Phyllis Benay. Ari attends religious school at Anshe Chesed Fairmount Temple. He enjoys birding, baseball, violin, reading about history and politics, playing golf, listening to public radio, and spending time with friends and family. For his mitzvah project, Ari is volunteering with the Friends of Lower Lake planting native species and removing noxious plants to pursue his commitment to conservation.
