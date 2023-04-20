Ari James Audino will become a bar mitzvah Saturday evening, April 22, at Solon Chabad. Ari is the son of Jeremy and Jodi Audino of Solon and the brother of Carly. He is the grandson of Lynn and Barry Chesler of Chagrin Falls, and Lynn and Russell Audino of Macedonia. Ari attends Solon Middle School and Solon Chabad. He enjoys music, LEGOs, participating in Academic Challenge, playing video games, and spending time with friends and family.
