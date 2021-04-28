Ari Samuel Zelwin will become a bar mitzvah Saturday morning, May 1, at B’nai Jeshurun Congregation. Ari is the son of Brooke and Adam Zelwin, and the brother of Chase and Zachary. He is the grandson of Ronna and Robert Zelwin, and Bonnie and Robert Bernstein, and great-grandson of Shirley and Morton Klein. Ari attends Solon Middle School. He enjoys cross-country, basketball and baseball. For his mitzvah project, he is volunteering at local food pantries and raising money for the Greater Cleveland Food Bank.
