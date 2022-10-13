Asher Beachler will become a bar mitzvah Saturday morning, Oct. 15, at The Temple-Tifereth Israel. Asher is the son of Rachel Frutkin-Beachler and Brandon Beachler of Moreland Hills and the brother of Juniper. He is the grandson of Harvey Frutkin of Beachwood, Maxine Frutkin of Scottsdale, Ariz., and Susan and Robert Beachler of Fishers, Ind. Asher attends Brady Middle School. He loves football and playing guitar.
