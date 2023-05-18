Nathanson.jpg

Asher Eric Nathanson of Phoenix became a bar mitzvah on Friday evening, May 12, at Temple Israel Ner Tamid. Asher is the son of Mary Nathanson and the late Todd Nathanson, and Jay Ramras, and the brother of Jewel Ramras and Madison Nathanson. He is the grandson of Kelly and Jerry Casteberry, Steve and Joni Nathanson, Patti and Greg Romack, and Gwen and Milo Ramras. Asher attends Lincoln Preparatory Academy, where his favorite subjects are history and science. He enjoys basketball, chess, learning Russian, astronomy and gaming. For his mitzvah project, Asher volunteered for Feed My Starving Children where he packed meals for people that were shipped all over the world.

