Asher Joseph Gearity will become a bar mitzvah Saturday afternoon, Sept. 18, at The Temple-Tifereth Israel. Asher is the son of Scott Gearity of Shaker Heights and Suzann Moskowitz of Shaker Heights, and the brother of Jacob, Elijah and Gabriella. He is the grandson of Michael and Erika Moskowitz of Beachwood, John Gearity of Cleveland, and Lauree Pearlman Gearity, of blessed memory. Asher attends Shaker Heights Middle School. He enjoys soccer and swimming. For his mitzvah project, Asher volunteered at the Friendship Circle of Cleveland and Safety Town.
