Solomon

Asher Marc Solomon became a bar mitzvah Saturday morning, Sept. 3, at B’nai Jeshurun Congregation. Asher is the son of Rayna and Steve Solomon of Chester Township and the brother of Jacob Solomon. He is the grandson of Elliott Isenberg, Nedra and Nick Valdez, and Wendy and Larry Pollack. Asher attends Gross Schechter Day School. He enjoys riding dirt bikes and soccer.

