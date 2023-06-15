Asher Nathanson of Phoenix became a bar mitzvah Friday, May 12, at Temple Israel Ner Tamid. Asher is the son of Mary Nathanson and the late Todd Nathanson and Jay Ramras, and the brother of Jewel Ramras and Madison Nathanson. He is the grandson of Kelly and Jerry Castleberry, Steve and Joni Nathanson, Patti and Greg Romack, and Gwen and Milo Ramras. Asher attends Lincoln Preparatory Academy, where he excels in history and science. In addition to playing basketball, chess and gaming, Asher likes astronomy and is learning Russian. For his mitzvah project, he volunteered for Feed My Starving Children, packing meals for people all over the globe.
More LifeCycle announcements
Community: Trending Stories
Latest poll
Have you been to Israel?
You voted: